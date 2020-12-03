Axa S.A. Increases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of TEGNA worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

TGNA opened at $14.62 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.