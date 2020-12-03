Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,271 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

