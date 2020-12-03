Axa S.A. Purchases 719,460 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2,067.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,460 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 300,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

