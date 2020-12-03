Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 671.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,526 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of Newell Brands worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

