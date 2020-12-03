Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Axa S.A. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,757 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

In other news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $291.72 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $297.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

