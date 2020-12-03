Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Kinross Gold worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 90,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,132,000 after buying an additional 4,605,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after buying an additional 125,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 96.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.