Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 877.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.