Axa S.A. Sells 13,900 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of Entergy worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.34. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

