Axa S.A. Sells 15,938 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.23% of Zai Lab worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after buying an additional 203,031 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zai Lab by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $112.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

