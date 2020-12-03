Axa S.A. Sells 189,716 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,716 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Shares of PNC opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

