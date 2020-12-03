Axa S.A. Sells 2,200 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Maximus worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,033,000 after buying an additional 1,053,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 620,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 24.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMS stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

