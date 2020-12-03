Axa S.A. Sells 5,799 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Guardant Health worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after purchasing an additional 833,174 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 737,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after purchasing an additional 548,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $8,303,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,570,412 shares in the company, valued at $284,570,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451,220 shares of company stock worth $754,674,410 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $119.65 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $123.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

