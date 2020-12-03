Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.94 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Axe has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $294,373.06 and approximately $1.94 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

