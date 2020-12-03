Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BALY. Truist raised their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Bally’s stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 2.71.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

