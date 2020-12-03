Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by Santander

Santander lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Banco BBVA Argentina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 291,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $556,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 62.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 404.1% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 112,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $274,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

