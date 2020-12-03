Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.25.

BAND stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.82, a PEG ratio of 111.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.26. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

