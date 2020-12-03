Bank of America Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $101.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EMN. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE:EMN opened at $98.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at $27,810,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after buying an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after buying an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

