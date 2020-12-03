Bank of America Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $30.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntsman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntsman from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.