Bank of America Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $30.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUN. Barclays raised shares of Huntsman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Huntsman stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

