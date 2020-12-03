Bank of America Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $121.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $118.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Celanese from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.89.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock opened at $130.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.