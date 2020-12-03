Bank of America Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $92.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $85.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $273,043. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.