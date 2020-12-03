Bank of America Raises Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $71.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.56.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE:WLK opened at $77.79 on Monday. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 372.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.