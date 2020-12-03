Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to $94.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an outperformer rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.90.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

