Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an outperformer rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.796 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

