Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,370,000 after purchasing an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 300,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,134,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.