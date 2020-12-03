Barclays Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $165.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.65.

TT stock opened at $144.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $153.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,429 shares of company stock valued at $41,174,381 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

