Barclays Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.31.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 18.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 604.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth $271,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

