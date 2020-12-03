Barclays Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has $300.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.79.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE LII opened at $280.99 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.46.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total transaction of $1,698,308.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock worth $4,148,165 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.