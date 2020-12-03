Barclays Lowers ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RKWAF opened at $378.59 on Monday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $378.59 and a 52-week high of $378.59.

About ROCKWOOL International A/S

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for faÃ§ade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

