Barclays Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.67.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $141.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.66 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $155.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $3,846,695.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 905,293 shares of company stock valued at $125,441,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.