Barclays Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $303.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $256.00 to $303.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PH. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.93.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $270.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.92. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $280.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $859,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $9,476,999 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.