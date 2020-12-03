Barclays Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $210.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $184.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.27.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $178.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.74 and its 200-day moving average is $156.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.