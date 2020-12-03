Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on the stock.

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.79) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,442.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,401.09. Smiths Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,778.50 ($23.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) news, insider George Buckley acquired 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.12 ($16,336.71). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 27,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96), for a total value of £376,048.75 ($491,310.10).

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

