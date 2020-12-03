Barings LLC Acquires New Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 22.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 81.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after buying an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 42.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $424.99 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $429.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

