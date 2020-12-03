Barings LLC Acquires New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 217,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1,323.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 293,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 31.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 490,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 118,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

