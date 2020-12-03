Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,653 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 350.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after buying an additional 1,896,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after buying an additional 1,647,011 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4,151.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,703,000 after buying an additional 1,186,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

