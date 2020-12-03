Barings LLC Buys 1,815 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on PBCT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

