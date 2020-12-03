Barings LLC Buys Shares of 2,716 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of FBHS opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

