Barings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Insiders sold 27,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,609 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

