Barings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

