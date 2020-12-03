Barings LLC Decreases Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Barings LLC cut its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 7.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at $131,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 180.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

