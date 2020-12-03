Barings LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 12.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 164,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 9.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Macquarie lowered Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

