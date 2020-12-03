Barings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Barings LLC raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $21,897,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 167.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 79.5% during the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 3,879,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

NYSE INFY opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.