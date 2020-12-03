Barings LLC Invests $246,000 in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the second quarter worth about $282,740,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the second quarter worth about $154,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the second quarter worth about $67,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,339,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,066,000 after buying an additional 821,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 192.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,662,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

NYSE CLGX opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

