Barings LLC Invests $247,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,426 shares of company stock worth $3,185,252. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

