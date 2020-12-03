Barings LLC Invests $254,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.