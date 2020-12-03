Barings LLC Invests $255,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $151,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

