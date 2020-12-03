Barings LLC Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,273 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

