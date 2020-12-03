Barings LLC Purchases New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 264,963 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,168,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

