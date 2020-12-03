Barings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,608 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on UI shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $248.72 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $271.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.